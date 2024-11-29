Poseida Therapeutics Enters Merger Agreement with Roche Holdings – Acquisition Deal RevealedSAN DIEGO, November 25, 2024 – Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) disclosed details of its agreement to be acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc., represente

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Poseida Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

