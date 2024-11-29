Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.92 ($0.08). Approximately 135,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,027,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of £34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

