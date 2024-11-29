ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $25.99 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

