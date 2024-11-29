Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

PLSE stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

