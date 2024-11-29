Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
PLSE stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
