Q3 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Issued By HC Wainwright

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IREN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
