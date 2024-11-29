Q3 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.31.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$60.24 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

