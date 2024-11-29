Q3 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US Increased by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.18. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $248.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.