Q4 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

