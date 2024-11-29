Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CM Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

CM opened at C$90.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$52.48 and a 52 week high of C$92.17. The stock has a market cap of C$85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$86.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total value of C$817,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total transaction of C$441,791.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,057 shares of company stock worth $16,823,249. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

