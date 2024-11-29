Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:TD Issued By Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.42.

TSE:TD opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.67 and a 1 year high of C$87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

