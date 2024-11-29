Q4 Earnings Forecast for Defiance Silver Issued By B. Riley

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Defiance Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

CVE DEF opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Defiance Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Further Reading

