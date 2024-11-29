Q4 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.00. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

