Q4 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Raised by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.