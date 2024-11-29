Q4 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.31.

ENB opened at C$60.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.15. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.05 and a 1-year high of C$61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

