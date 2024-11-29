Q4 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

M stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

