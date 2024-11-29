Quad/Graphics’ (QUAD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $377.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

