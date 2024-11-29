Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

