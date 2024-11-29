Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,613 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tiptree Trading Up 1.1 %

TIPT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $833.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.