Quest Partners LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 152.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.



HCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.



HCI Group stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $124.00.



The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.



HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

