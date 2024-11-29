Quest Partners LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

