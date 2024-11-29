Quest Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,451 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

