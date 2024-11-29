Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

