Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,710 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $9,857,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 150.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 632,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 379,916 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.18 and a beta of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

