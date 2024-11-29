Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,362 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

