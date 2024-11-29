Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 15,478 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LYG opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

