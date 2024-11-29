Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.48 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

