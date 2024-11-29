Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at $741,141.24. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.57%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.