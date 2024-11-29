Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

