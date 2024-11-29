Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,070 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

