Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 212,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,435,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

