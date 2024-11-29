Redburn Atlantic Forecasts Higher Earnings for TransUnion

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Redburn Atlantic upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Clinch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

