Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on November 25th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/25/2024.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $117.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

