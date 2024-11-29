Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on November 25th.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/25/2024.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $117.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Representative Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
