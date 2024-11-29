Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CQP FY2026 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 328.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.