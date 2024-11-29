Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) vs. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revance Therapeutics and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 8 1 0 2.11 AstraZeneca 0 3 7 2 2.92

Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.66, suggesting a potential upside of 155.48%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $89.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -74.67% N/A -37.22% AstraZeneca 12.68% 30.01% 11.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and AstraZeneca”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $234.04 million 1.69 -$323.99 million ($1.93) -1.96 AstraZeneca $45.81 billion 4.55 $5.96 billion $2.09 32.15

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Revance Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics



Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX that is in preclinical stage. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; and RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

