Reviewing Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) & Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corning Natural Gas and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Centuri -8.90% -55.33% -9.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corning Natural Gas and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Centuri has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

This table compares Corning Natural Gas and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centuri $2.59 billion 0.70 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

Corning Natural Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centuri.

Summary

Centuri beats Corning Natural Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also owns 4 gate stations and approximately 18 miles of pipe in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties, Pennsylvania. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to 2 other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. The company was incorporated in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York. As of July 6, 2022, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was taken private.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.