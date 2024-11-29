Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) & Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Mondee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.97 billion 0.96 $793.28 million $1.57 3.59 Mondee $222.29 million 0.35 -$60.82 million ($1.16) -0.76

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Mondee -33.46% N/A -20.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hafnia and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hafnia and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mondee 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hafnia currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 310.44%. Given Mondee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Hafnia.

Summary

Hafnia beats Mondee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

