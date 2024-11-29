Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This represents a 33.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVLV opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

