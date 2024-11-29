Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Further Reading
