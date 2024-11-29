RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Analysis

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Coinbase Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.12 -$3.78 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $5.25 billion 14.84 $94.87 million $5.86 53.07

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $255.22, indicating a potential downside of 17.93%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

