Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 3,941,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 866,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
