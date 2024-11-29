Roth Capital Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05).

Shares of SLI opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.93. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.67.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

