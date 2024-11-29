Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $245.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.