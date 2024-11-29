Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $245.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 162.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.