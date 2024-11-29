Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

