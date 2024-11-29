Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

