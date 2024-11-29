Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

FL stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $10,005,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

