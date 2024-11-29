Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 83.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance
Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.45.
