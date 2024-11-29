Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 83.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.45.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

