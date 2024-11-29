Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases By 5,500.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $25.30 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

