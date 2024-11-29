Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Expands By 31,820.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 31,820.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greggs Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Greggs has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Greggs Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.