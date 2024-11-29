Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Expands By 31,820.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 31,820.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Greggs has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.