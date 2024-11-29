Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 63.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the October 31st total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTG opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

