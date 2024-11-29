Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 63.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the October 31st total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTG opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.